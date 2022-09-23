Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Acquires 90 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,777,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651,627 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 28,913.0% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,922,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840,517 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,955,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,271,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427,950 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,948,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,148,875,000 after purchasing an additional 562,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,665,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,263,000 after buying an additional 49,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VUG stock traded down $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.42. The company had a trading volume of 113,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,184. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $245.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

