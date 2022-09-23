Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 0.9% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $11,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 18.6% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the second quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.3% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.0% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $4.59 on Friday, reaching $163.27. 133,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,977,695. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $141.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.55.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.11.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

