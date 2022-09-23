Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 541,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,457,000 after acquiring an additional 19,477 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 443.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $82,000.

ICF traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. 180,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.96. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $88.40 and a 1-year high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

