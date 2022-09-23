Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,129 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Stock Down 1.8 %

T stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.95. 1,365,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,460,580. The company has a market cap of $113.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.14 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.41.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

