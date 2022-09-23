Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $18.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after buying an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,593,000 after buying an additional 610,815 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,786,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 1,550,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,181,000 after buying an additional 525,597 shares during the period.

VTV traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.00. The stock had a trading volume of 110,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,066. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.16 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

