Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,832,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,619,178,000 after buying an additional 57,897 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $801,999,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $216.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,183. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.97 and a one year high of $311.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

