Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 2,134 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ACT Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 45,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,936,000 after buying an additional 15,257 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Burt Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 85,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,366,000 after acquiring an additional 30,447 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 723,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,143,000 after buying an additional 504,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $103.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,773,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.61 and a 1 year high of $116.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.