SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Stock Price Up 3.4%

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares rose 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.55 and last traded at $5.55. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

SIGNA Sports United Stock Up 3.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.65.

Institutional Trading of SIGNA Sports United

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSU. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the fourth quarter valued at $823,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

SIGNA Sports United Company Profile

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

