SingularityDAO (SDAO) Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges

SingularityDAO (SDAO) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00001798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityDAO has a total market capitalization of $34.70 million and $1.18 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SingularityDAO has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityDAO Profile

SingularityDAO was first traded on May 7th, 2021. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for SingularityDAO is www.singularitydao.ai. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityDAO is a decentralised, blockchain-based organisation with the main goal of governing DynaSets, diversified baskets of cryptocurrency assets dynamically managed by AI. Voting power in SingularityDAO is granted by the SingularityDAO token (SDAO). SingularityDAO brings the sophisticated risk-management strategies of AI-managed funds to DeFi, using SingularityNET’s superior AI technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

