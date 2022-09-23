SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-$2.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.62. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.00.

SLM traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. 18,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,359. SLM has a fifty-two week low of $14.35 and a fifty-two week high of $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.71.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in SLM by 53.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,530,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $83,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in SLM by 72.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 400,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in SLM by 48.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 219,809 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SLM by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,527,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,038,000 after buying an additional 217,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 8,011.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 123,137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 121,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

