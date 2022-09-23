SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities

Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CWYUF. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.50 to C$33.25 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.04.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $19.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.09. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $19.72 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:CWYUF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $155.38 million during the quarter. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 156.63% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

