Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.08

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 12062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.
Smiths Group Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Smiths Group
Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smiths Group (SMGZY)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.