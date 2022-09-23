Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.08

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.08 and last traded at $16.22, with a volume of 12062 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

