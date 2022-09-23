Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.96

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and traded as low as $16.73. Smiths Group shares last traded at $17.12, with a volume of 18,387 shares changing hands.

Smiths Group Trading Down 2.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, Smiths Interconnect, and Smiths Medical divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

