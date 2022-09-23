Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF) Price Target Lowered to €5.30 at Barclays

Snam (OTCMKTS:SNMRF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from €5.40 ($5.51) to €5.30 ($5.41) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SNMRF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Snam from €5.10 ($5.20) to €5.00 ($5.10) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Snam from €5.30 ($5.41) to €5.05 ($5.15) in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Snam from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Snam from €5.15 ($5.26) to €5.20 ($5.31) in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snam has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

Snam Price Performance

SNMRF stock remained flat at $4.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,317. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.26. Snam has a 1-year low of $4.66 and a 1-year high of $6.04.

Snam Company Profile

Snam S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of natural gas transport and storage infrastructure in Italy. The company operates through Natural Gas Transportation, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Regasification, and Natural Gas Storage segments. It provides natural gas transportation and dispatching services with approximately 32,700 kilometers of high-and medium-pressure gas pipelines; and owns and manages LNG regasification plants.

