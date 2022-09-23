Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) rose 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 100,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average daily volume of 65,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
The company has a current ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.72 million and a P/E ratio of -6.54.
About Solstice Gold
Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 806 square kilometers.
