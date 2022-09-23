SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells $10,202.24 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,356 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $10,202.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,218,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Friday, September 16th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $29,014.38.

On Saturday, August 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,043 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $14,775.99.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOUN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 184,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.41. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $6.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.