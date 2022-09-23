SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells $10,202.24 in Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Rating) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,356 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $10,202.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,218,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,705,492.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 16th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 8,082 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $29,014.38.
- On Saturday, August 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 5,043 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.93, for a total transaction of $14,775.99.
SoundHound AI Stock Performance
NASDAQ SOUN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $3.07. The company had a trading volume of 184,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.41. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $18.14.
Institutional Trading of SoundHound AI
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at approximately $512,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SOUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SoundHound AI (SOUN)
- Why Does Tesla Stock Remain Resilient?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.