Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,869 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 27,352 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 16,519 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Resonate Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $2,782,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 567.1% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 23,454 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 19,938 shares in the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LUV traded down $1.17 on Friday, hitting $31.83. 293,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,200,141. The stock has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200-day moving average of $40.89. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.39. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUV shares. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Southwest Airlines from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.06.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

