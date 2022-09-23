SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $251,397,000. 40.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $153.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,600. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $154.01 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

