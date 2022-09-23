SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,679 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $3,016,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $153.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,600. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.22. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $154.01 and a 52 week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

