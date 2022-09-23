SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,737 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,172,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,729 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,440,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 82.8% in the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 331,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 150,091 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 199.9% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 125,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 83,318 shares during the period. Finally, Rinkey Investments purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,618,000.

SPIB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.63. 2,564,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,075. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $36.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.07.

