SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $68.65

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.65 and last traded at $68.65, with a volume of 561 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.26.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

