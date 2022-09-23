SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) Shares Purchased by Unconventional Investor LLC

Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. SPDR S&P China ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Unconventional Investor LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Unconventional Investor LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $288,000.

GXC stock opened at $72.93 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.65. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52-week low of $73.89 and a 52-week high of $118.86.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

