Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $0.81. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 474,644 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Spero Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 990,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after buying an additional 45,600 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

