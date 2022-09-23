Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.83

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.83 and traded as low as $0.81. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 474,644 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.67.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.87.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
