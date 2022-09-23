Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Senior Officer Sells C$86,705.84 in Stock

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Tara Lise Deakin sold 1,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.11, for a total transaction of C$86,705.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$157,351.70.

Spin Master Stock Down 2.2 %

TOY traded down C$0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$42.79. The company had a trading volume of 26,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,830. Spin Master Corp. has a 52 week low of C$39.85 and a 52 week high of C$51.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$46.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.14.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Spin Master (TSE:TOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$646.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$652.65 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spin Master Corp. will post 3.3599998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. Spin Master’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.58%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOY. TD Securities cut shares of Spin Master from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$60.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$61.91.

Spin Master Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; preschool, dolls, and interactive; wheels and action; and outdoor.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.