SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading Down 5.2%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.00. 90,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 97,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.
Separately, Dawson James reduced their target price on SRAX from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.
The stock has a market cap of $51.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.
SRAX Company Profile
SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SRAX (SRAX)
