SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) Trading Down 5.2%

SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX – Get Rating) shares fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.00. 90,414 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 97,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

Separately, Dawson James reduced their target price on SRAX from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

SRAX Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $51.78 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SRAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,243,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SRAX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 945,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 29,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SRAX by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SRAX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 22.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SRAX, Inc, a technology company, focused on enhancing communications between public companies and their shareholders and investors in the United States. The company offers Sequire, a Saas platform that allows issuers to track their shareholders' behaviors and trends, then use data-driven insights to engage with shareholders across marketing channels.

