SRH Total Return Fund (NYSE:STEW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.18

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.18 and last traded at $11.18, with a volume of 300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

SRH Total Return Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40.

SRH Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

SRH Total Return Fund Company Profile

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

