SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $31.74

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.74 ($0.38) and traded as low as GBX 25.04 ($0.30). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 25.20 ($0.30), with a volume of 229,641 shares traded.

SRT Marine Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 31.64. The firm has a market cap of £50.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About SRT Marine Systems

(Get Rating)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for tracking, monitoring, and managing fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and control system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.