SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of SSE from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSE has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2,150.00.

Get SSE alerts:

SSE Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SSEZY stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. SSE has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $24.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

SSE Increases Dividend

About SSE

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.7153 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $0.32.

(Get Rating)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.