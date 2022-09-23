STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.35

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $29.35 and last traded at $29.81, with a volume of 4593 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on STAG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

STAG Industrial Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STAG Industrial

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

