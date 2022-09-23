Steem Reaches One Day Volume of $22.58 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. During the last week, Steem has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $85.56 million and $22.58 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001159 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000090 BTC.
- NuShares (NSR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.00689033 BTC.
- holoride (RIDE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000702 BTC.
- Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00011101 BTC.
- Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.
- EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- EGO (EGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000964 BTC.
- Validity (VAL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007860 BTC.
- Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
Steem Profile
Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.io. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Steem Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.
