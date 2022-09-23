Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Buys 1,157 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.9% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $10,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after purchasing an additional 706,994 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.18.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In related news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM traded up $0.96 during trading on Thursday, reaching $125.89. 97,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,892. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00. The firm has a market cap of $113.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.14%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

