Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $100.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. OTR Global downgraded Papa John’s International to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.64.

Papa John’s International Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $74.12 on Tuesday. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $72.66 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.70.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $522.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.26% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. Papa John’s International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a positive change from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.57%.

Insider Activity at Papa John’s International

In other Papa John’s International news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total transaction of $252,431.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,994.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Papa John’s International by 824.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 616,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,512,000 after buying an additional 550,039 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 524,219 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,925,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 124.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 359,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,047,000 after purchasing an additional 199,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,149,000 after buying an additional 176,801 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

