Stifel Nicolaus Trims Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Target Price to $19.00

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.50% from the company’s current price.

PEB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.78.

Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $15.40 and a one year high of $26.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.73.

In other news, Director Ron E. Jackson purchased 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,180,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 148.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

