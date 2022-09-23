Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 23rd (ABNB, ACN, AGR, AIR, ALBO, ALSMY, AMD, ASH, BALL, BLU)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Friday, September 23rd:

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) had its target price reduced by Tigress Financial from $214.00 to $160.00. Tigress Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $357.00 to $335.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $364.00 to $320.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $315.00 to $305.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price lowered by Susquehanna from $460.00 to $360.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $281.00 to $268.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $350.00 to $340.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $460.00 to $360.00.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $41.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $54.00 to $48.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $43.00.

Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €37.00 ($37.76) to €32.00 ($32.65). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $143.00 to $148.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $60.00 to $50.00.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $46.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Ball (NYSE:BALL) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group AG from $77.00 to $65.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $14.00 to $21.00.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $4.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $83.00.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target cut by Truist Financial Co. from $102.00 to $96.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price increased by Truist Financial Co. from $94.00 to $100.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $55.00 to $46.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $517.00 to $512.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price trimmed by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $600.00 to $550.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price boosted by DA Davidson from $440.00 to $455.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $560.00 to $525.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $600.00 to $550.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $571.00 to $559.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $200.00 to $180.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $25.00.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $71.00.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Dialogue Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:DLHTF) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $475.00 to $415.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $131.00 to $129.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial Co. from $136.00 to $142.00.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $137.00 to $136.00.

Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 130 ($1.57) to GBX 100 ($1.21). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) had its price target reduced by Craig Hallum from $133.00 to $120.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $507.00 to $483.00.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $335.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $243.00 to $225.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $250.00 to $215.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by Cowen Inc. from $230.00 to $185.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $246.00 to $236.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $180.00 to $165.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lowered by Bank of America Co. from $186.00 to $178.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $215.00 to $190.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by Stephens from $295.00 to $200.00.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $232.00 to $215.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $116.00 to $90.00.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its target price lowered by KeyCorp from $135.00 to $115.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) had its price target lowered by Credit Suisse Group AG from $130.00 to $120.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 710 ($8.58). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $24.00 to $23.00.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $20.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$210.00 to C$215.00.

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$220.00 to C$230.00.

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 750 ($9.06). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $42.00 to $36.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $16.00 to $13.00.

LBG Media (LON:LBG) had its price target reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $140.00 to $135.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target cut by BTIG Research from $97.00 to $92.00.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its target price lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 280 ($3.38) to GBX 225 ($2.72). The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $150.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$3.00 to C$2.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $26.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $63.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $20.00.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $130.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price target reduced by Benchmark Co. from $170.00 to $157.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial Co. from $80.00 to $65.00.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $49.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $23.50 to $19.00.

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,380 ($16.67) to GBX 1,450 ($17.52). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 742 ($8.97) to GBX 780 ($9.42). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €180.00 ($183.67) to €170.00 ($173.47).

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $81.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 608 ($7.35). They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Sangoma Technologies (NASDAQ:SANG) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$25.00 to C$18.50.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) had its price target cut by Benchmark Co. from $16.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price cut by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,290 ($15.59) to GBX 985 ($11.90). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.00.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $4.00 to $1.50.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $75.00 to $70.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $30.00 to $24.00.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $103.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) had its target price lowered by Cowen Inc from $12.75 to $11.75.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target trimmed by UBS Group AG from $65.00 to $45.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $50.00 to $43.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

