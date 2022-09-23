Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 295,139 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 93% compared to the typical daily volume of 152,929 call options.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,194,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,033,656. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.97. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $42.69.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares China Large-Cap ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $107,000.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Featured Articles

