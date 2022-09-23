StockNews.com Lowers Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Colgate-Palmolive to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.57.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $75.36 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 315.10%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at $3,913,243.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colgate-Palmolive

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

