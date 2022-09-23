StockNews.com Lowers Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HMC. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.51.
Honda Motor Stock Up 0.6 %
Honda Motor stock opened at $23.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.21 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
About Honda Motor
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
