StockNews.com Lowers Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hill Path Capital LP grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,266,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 483,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

(Get Rating)

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.