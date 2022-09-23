StockNews.com Lowers Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.50.
Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock Performance
Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $16.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $15.16 and a 1-year high of $24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $19.06.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hill Path Capital LP grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,938 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,266,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,846,000 after purchasing an additional 48,258 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 483,143 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 994,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,750,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Ruth’s Hospitality Group
Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.
