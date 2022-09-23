Stream Protocol One Day Volume Tops $8,563.00 (STPL)

Stream Protocol (STPL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 22nd. During the last seven days, Stream Protocol has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar. Stream Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $8,563.00 worth of Stream Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stream Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011032 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069573 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10636024 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Nexus Dubai (NXD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00013982 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00135657 BTC.

Stream Protocol Profile

Stream Protocol’s total supply is 497,752,641 coins and its circulating supply is 414,631,861 coins. Stream Protocol’s official website is www.streamprotocol.io. Stream Protocol’s official Twitter account is @streamprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stream Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stream Protocol is a blockchain network-powered content revenue distribution system. When a user requests for settlement after revenue is generated from content, the revenue can be distributed in a fair manner according to clear standards as content-related information and contribution information of content contributors are recorded on the Content Smart Contract (Hereinafter “CSC”) of a tamper-proof blockchain network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stream Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stream Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stream Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

