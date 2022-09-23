Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Shares Down 1.5%

Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 1,048,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 674,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.
Strive U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Strive U.S. Energy ETF (DRLL)
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
Receive News & Ratings for Strive U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strive U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.