Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL) Shares Down 1.5%

Strive U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:DRLL – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $26.32 and last traded at $26.34. Approximately 1,048,598 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 674,638 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

Strive U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

