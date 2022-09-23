Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) Given a €55.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($75.51) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays set a €53.00 ($54.08) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €43.70 ($44.59) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

ETR SAX opened at €36.92 ($37.67) on Monday. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €37.78 ($38.55) and a 1-year high of €76.05 ($77.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 434.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €42.05 and a 200-day moving average of €50.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 12.70.

About Ströer SE & Co. KGaA

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

