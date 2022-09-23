StrongBox Wealth LLC Acquires 3,613 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

StrongBox Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank bought a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. William Allan LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 245.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 43.8% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research raised Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Prologis from $134.00 to $133.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.31.

Prologis stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.20%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

