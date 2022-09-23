StrongBox Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $10,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock remained flat at $50.15 during trading hours on Friday. 5,285,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.16.

