StrongBox Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

StrongBox Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,808 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for about 1.6% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $231,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $223,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Burney Co. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth about $2,135,000. Institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $8.63 on Friday, hitting $109.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 110,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,937,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.48 and a 1 year high of $147.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.62. The company has a market capitalization of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. MKM Partners increased their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

