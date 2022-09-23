StrongBox Wealth LLC Has $240,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

StrongBox Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,955 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $74,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $76,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $100,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,959,904. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.39. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.55 and a twelve month high of $55.13.

