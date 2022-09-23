StrongBox Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for 1.7% of StrongBox Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Danaher by 916.7% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the period. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Danaher by 68.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHR. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.75.
Danaher Stock Down 0.9 %
Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. Danaher’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danaher Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Danaher Profile
Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.
