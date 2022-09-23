StrongBox Wealth LLC Purchases 274 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

StrongBox Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ traded down $1.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $83.53. 298,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,548,966. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.27 and its 200 day moving average is $98.39. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

