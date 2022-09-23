Stronghold Digital Mining (SDIG) vs. Its Peers Head-To-Head Review

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) is one of 147 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Stronghold Digital Mining to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $30.92 million -$11.21 million -0.14 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors $889.86 million $3.51 million -13.85

Stronghold Digital Mining’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Stronghold Digital Mining. Stronghold Digital Mining is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -49.74% N/A -0.26% Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors -69.18% -1,484.72% -12.15%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by institutional investors. 56.9% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Stronghold Digital Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 3 4 0 2.57 Stronghold Digital Mining Competitors 391 2574 4722 60 2.57

Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus price target of $4.42, indicating a potential upside of 305.20%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 63.17%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

