Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 230,143 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,408,571 shares.The stock last traded at $27.74 and had previously closed at $30.18.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$73.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Suncor Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.3656 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 27.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

