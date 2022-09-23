Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Down 3.8%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 120,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 220,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.

Super League Gaming Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Super League Gaming had a negative return on equity of 33.88% and a negative net margin of 172.21%. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Super League Gaming by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 183,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 101,031 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Super League Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 52,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.