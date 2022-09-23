Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Shares Down 3.8%

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.74. Approximately 120,435 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 220,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.77.
Super League Gaming Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.
Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Super League Gaming had a negative return on equity of 33.88% and a negative net margin of 172.21%. The business had revenue of $4.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super League Gaming
Super League Gaming Company Profile
Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Super League Gaming (SLGG)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.